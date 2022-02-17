Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Who is Erin Holland rooting for?

Erin Holland striking a pose during a photoshoot at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium — Instagram/@erinvholland

LAHORE: The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United clash is taking place at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium and Erin Holland has made her pick of the day.

Holland, who is a presenter for the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition, is rooting for Wahab Riaz-led Peshawar Zalmi in today's match.

"I am a professional, & would never let my personal relationships influence my work," Holland said in an Instagram post.

"And on that note - go [Peshawar Zalmi]," the cricket presenter quipped.

It is worth noting that her husband, Ben Cutting, is playing for the Zalmi in this year's PSL. He was previously associated with Quetta Gladiators.



Talking to Cutting before the match, Holland asked him where would they be going for their honeymoon as they had just marked their first marriage anniversary.

At this, Cutting said: "Here, in Lahore. We're here."

The couple started laughing after that.