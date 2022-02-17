 
sports
Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Who is Erin Holland rooting for?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Erin Holland striking a pose during a photoshoot at Lahores Gaddafi Stadium — Instagram/@erinvholland
Erin Holland striking a pose during a photoshoot at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium — Instagram/@erinvholland

LAHORE: The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United clash is taking place at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium and Erin Holland has made her pick of the day.

Holland, who is a presenter for the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition, is rooting for Wahab Riaz-led Peshawar Zalmi in today's match.

"I am a professional, & would never let my personal relationships influence my work," Holland said in an Instagram post.

"And on that note - go [Peshawar Zalmi]," the cricket presenter quipped.

It is worth noting that her husband, Ben Cutting, is playing for the Zalmi in this year's PSL. He was previously associated with Quetta Gladiators.

Talking to Cutting before the match, Holland asked him where would they be going for their honeymoon as they had just marked their first marriage anniversary.

At this, Cutting said: "Here, in Lahore. We're here."

The couple started laughing after that.

More From Sports:

PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates
Sania Mirza shares funny yet cute Instagram reel

Sania Mirza shares funny yet cute Instagram reel
Twitter angry over Babar Azam being ‘scolded’ by Wasim Akram

Twitter angry over Babar Azam being ‘scolded’ by Wasim Akram
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi: Head-to-head

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi: Head-to-head
IU vs PZ: Injury-hit United to battle with Yellow Storm in tonight's clash

IU vs PZ: Injury-hit United to battle with Yellow Storm in tonight's clash
PSL 2022: Wasim Akram gives clarification over Baba Azam 'scolding' scene

PSL 2022: Wasim Akram gives clarification over Baba Azam 'scolding' scene
PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 17

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 17
PSL 7: Babar Azam's father comes to son's defence after Kings' 8th consecutive loss

PSL 7: Babar Azam's father comes to son's defence after Kings' 8th consecutive loss
Watch: Pakistani players start training ahead of Test series against Australia

Watch: Pakistani players start training ahead of Test series against Australia
PSL 2022: Karachi Kings make history, again

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings make history, again
PSL 2022: Erin Holland once again steals limelight in desi outfit

PSL 2022: Erin Holland once again steals limelight in desi outfit

Saqib Mahmood leaves PSL midway for national duty

Saqib Mahmood leaves PSL midway for national duty

Latest

view all