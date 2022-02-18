 
pakistan
Friday Feb 18 2022
In meeting with EU officials, COAS Gen Bajwa discusses regional security

Friday Feb 18, 2022

  • COAS Bajwa says Pakistan values its relations with the EU and looks forward to enhancing bilateral cooperation.
  • Discusses matters of mutual interest, overall regional security, Afghan situation on Belgium trip.
  • EU officials pledge to play their role for increased collaboration with Pakistan at all levels.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on an official visit to Belgium, called on European External Action Services (EEAS) Secretary General Stefano Sannio and EU Military Committee Chairman General Claudio Graziano, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.

A statement issued by the military's media wing said that COAS General Bajwa discussed matters of mutual interest, overall regional security, the Afghan situation, bilateral relations between Pakistan and the European Union with the EU officials.

"Pakistan values its relations with the EU and earnestly looks forward to enhancing mutual cooperation based on common interests," the ISPR quoted the COAS as saying.

The hosts, in turn, appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts aimed and peace and stability in the region and pledged to play their role for increased collaboration with Pakistan at all levels.

