Scholarship portal to ensure timely resolution of students' complaints: PM Imran

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an international conference on the future of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, organized by Pakistan and the UN Refugee Agency in Islamabad, Pakistan February 17, 2020. — Reuters
  • PM Imran Khan launches Scholarship Complaint Portal.
  • He says portal to ensure resolution of students complaints.
  • PM says  2.6 million scholarships to be awarded this year.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday Scholarship Complaint Portal would ensure coordinated and timely resolution of students complaints.

In a tweet, he said: "Yesterday we launched a dedicated Scholarship Complaint Portal under the umbrella of PM Portal."

“This will ensure coordinated and timely resolution of students complaints," he said.

The prime minister said during the current calendar year, 2.6 million scholarships will be awarded to talented and deserving students across Pakistan, amounting to Rs28.3 billion.

