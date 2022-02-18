Scholarship portal to ensure timely resolution of students' complaints: PM Imran

Friday Feb 18, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday Scholarship Complaint Portal would ensure coordinated and timely resolution of students complaints.
In a tweet, he said: "Yesterday we launched a dedicated Scholarship Complaint Portal under the umbrella of PM Portal."
“This will ensure coordinated and timely resolution of students complaints," he said.
The prime minister said during the current calendar year, 2.6 million scholarships will be awarded to talented and deserving students across Pakistan, amounting to Rs28.3 billion.