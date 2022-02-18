Scholarship portal to ensure timely resolution of students' complaints: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an international conference on the future of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, organized by Pakistan and the UN Refugee Agency in Islamabad, Pakistan February 17, 2020. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday Scholarship Complaint Portal would ensure coordinated and timely resolution of students complaints.

In a tweet, he said: "Yesterday we launched a dedicated Scholarship Complaint Portal under the umbrella of PM Portal."

“This will ensure coordinated and timely resolution of students complaints," he said.

The prime minister said during the current calendar year, 2.6 million scholarships will be awarded to talented and deserving students across Pakistan, amounting to Rs28.3 billion.