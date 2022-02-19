 
Saturday Feb 19 2022
Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath

We have required numbers for no-trust motion, says Rana Sanaullah

Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

  • Opposition intensifies efforts to get support for the no-trust motion.
  • Rana Sana claims success in obtaining the required numbers.
  • Minister Shibli Faraz rejects claims.

PML-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah claimed Friday that the Opposition has achieved the required numbers to oust the PTI governments in the centre and Punjab through no-confidence motions.

Talking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath, Rana Sanaullah said that the government has started releasing development funds to PTI lawmakers after the Opposition announced to table a no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan.

“However, the government is pretending as it's not worried about the current situation and the Opposition’s no-trust move don’t have any strength to topple the government,” he added.

The government is not yet able to trace the ruling party’s lawmakers who are in contact with the Opposition, he added.

The government was threatening its lawmakers and tasked Intelligence Bureau (IB) to keep an eye on them, he claimed.

'Opposition’s claim is nothing but a political stunt'

Rejecting the Opposition’s claim about achieving the required numbers to topple the PTI-led government, Federal Minister Shibli Faraz termed it a "political stunt".

Appearing in the show, the minister said that the government has successfully sailed through numerous bills from the Senate where the Opposition claimed to have a majority.

"We have started preparations for the next general elections and have devised strategy accordingly, but the opposition has nothing on the ground they are just playing bluff," he added.

Jahangir Tareen group may join hands with Opposition

Earlier, sources close to Jahangir Tareen had claimed that the estranged PTI leader’s group may support the Opposition.

The majority of the group was of the view that the faction should "actively take part in the current political scenario."

Sources had further added that the majority of the group believe that it was the right time for them to develop a strategy against the PTI-led government.

As per the sources, the group has decided to come up with its own strategy when the no-confidence motion is formally tabled in the assembly.

