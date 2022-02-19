Ranveer Singh joins Machine Gun Kelly and others for NBA All-Star: Watch

Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine as his dream to play the NBA All-Star Game with Machine Gun Kelly, Matt James, Jimmie Allen and others has come true.

Videos and photos of the Padmaavat star joining the Hollywood A-listers in Cleveland are breaking the internet.

The 83 actor also shared a few of these viral pictures on his Instagram account as he showed off the honour to have represented his country in the famed game.



"Ball is life," he captioned the pictures in which Singh can be seen sporting a black tank top, paired with red trousers while his hairs are tied up in a bun.

Prior to hitting the big game, Singh sat together with Pinkvilla to express his thought about getting the opportunity.



"I have been following basketball since my childhood and playing keenly since my teens; it is a life-enhancing sport that has developed a righteous sportsman’s spirit within me which has helped me tremendously in my career and personal life as well," he said.

"It is an absolute honour to participate in NBA All-Stars Celebrity Game and I am grateful for this opportunity, I look forward to living my dream," added the Band Baaja Baaraat actor.