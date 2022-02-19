 
Saturday Feb 19 2022
Web Desk

Prince Andrew may attempt ‘rehabilitation’ with promise to fight human trafficking

Web Desk

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Experts fear Prince Andrew may choose to try and rehabilitate his reputation after the settlement by aligning with human trafficking and sexual assault charities.

The head of dispute resolution at Ince law firm, Nick Goldstone offered this possibility when speaking off Prince Andrew’s future within the Firm.

He told Express UK that the Duke may even try to start some rehabilitation for his reputation and may choose to do so by “supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking.”

Shortly after Mr Chase posed this hypothetical. BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell posed a question and wondered, “Would anyone actually want him?

“Would any charities, any regiments and so on want to be associated with him after all of this?”

