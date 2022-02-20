Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 30,000 mark

Paramedics dressed in Personal Protective Equipment carry a body on a stretcher inside a graveyard. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Pakistan logged 33 COVID-19 deaths and 1,644 new cases during last 24 hours.

New cases push overall case count above 1.5 million.

Country's coronavirus positivity drops to 3.29% in a single day.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan logged 33 new COVID-19 deaths during the last 24 hours, which took the country's total death toll to 30,009, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Sunday morning.



Meanwhile, Pakistan's overall case count since the start of the pandemic also went past 1.5 million as 1,644 new COVID-19 infections were detected after 49,866 diagnostic tests were conducted.

However, the daily case count was relatively low during the last 24 hours due to which Pakistan's COVID- positivity rate fell to 3.29%.

As per today's NCOC stats, 3,653 people suffering from coronavirus recovered during the last 24 hours, pushing the active case count down to 67,658. However, 1,386 patients are still being treated in critical care units.

