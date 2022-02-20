 
pakistan
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 30,000 mark

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Paramedics dressed in Personal Protective Equipment carry a body on a stretcher inside a graveyard. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
Paramedics dressed in Personal Protective Equipment carry a body on a stretcher inside a graveyard. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • Pakistan logged 33 COVID-19 deaths and 1,644 new cases during last 24 hours.
  • New cases push overall case count above 1.5 million.
  • Country's coronavirus positivity drops to 3.29% in a single day.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan logged 33 new COVID-19 deaths during the last 24 hours, which took the country's total death toll to 30,009, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's overall case count since the start of the pandemic also went past 1.5 million as 1,644 new COVID-19 infections were detected after 49,866 diagnostic tests were conducted.

However, the daily case count was relatively low during the last 24 hours due to which Pakistan's COVID- positivity rate fell to 3.29%.

As per today's NCOC stats, 3,653 people suffering from coronavirus recovered during the last 24 hours, pushing the active case count down to 67,658. However, 1,386 patients are still being treated in critical care units.

More From Pakistan:

Maryam Nawaz attends PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq's wedding in Lahore

Maryam Nawaz attends PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq's wedding in Lahore
From army chief to soldier, all behind PM Imran Khan: Fawad Chaudhry

From army chief to soldier, all behind PM Imran Khan: Fawad Chaudhry
CM Murad blames 'economic downturn' for rise in Karachi street crimes

CM Murad blames 'economic downturn' for rise in Karachi street crimes
Sending unsolicited 'good morning' texts to unacquainted women falls under harassment: Kashmala Tariq

Sending unsolicited 'good morning' texts to unacquainted women falls under harassment: Kashmala Tariq
Qandeel Baloch murder case: Maleeka Bokhari says state reviewing 'legal options'

Qandeel Baloch murder case: Maleeka Bokhari says state reviewing 'legal options'
Govt proposes changes in electoral, social media defamation laws

Govt proposes changes in electoral, social media defamation laws
Shahbaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen met secretly to discuss anti-PTI strategy: sources

Shahbaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen met secretly to discuss anti-PTI strategy: sources
Ukraine crisis: Dialogue is the right way to go forward, says Pakistan

Ukraine crisis: Dialogue is the right way to go forward, says Pakistan
IHC CJ says judges can not be threatened

IHC CJ says judges can not be threatened
Mohsin Baig case: AGP denies filing reference against Islamabad judge

Mohsin Baig case: AGP denies filing reference against Islamabad judge
We have required numbers for no-trust motion, says Rana Sanaullah

We have required numbers for no-trust motion, says Rana Sanaullah
Belgium, Pakistan agree to optimise military-to-military ties: ISPR

Belgium, Pakistan agree to optimise military-to-military ties: ISPR

Latest

view all