Suisse Secrets: Probe to expose details of Swiss banks containing over $100 billion

Independent Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, which exposes crime and corruption, have announced to leak an exposé called "Suisse Secrets" that has details of bank accounts containing over $100 billion in the Swiss bank.



The organisation said that leaked records of 18,000 bank accounts holding assets worth more than $100 billion are “upcoming”.

“OCCRP and 47 other media outlets have been working on one of the world’s largest investigations into the shadowy world of Swiss banking,” said OCCRP.

The OCCRP said the investigation had uncovered the financial secrets of politicians, criminals and spies.

According to the project, the money in these accounts is worth Rs 17,600 billion.