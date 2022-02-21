Asif Zardari to call on Fazlur Rehman to discuss no-trust move today

Meeting between Zardari and Fazl to be first since PPP's detachment from PDM.

PPP parted ways with PDM after differences erupted over mode of ousting incumbent govt.

Two leaders to discuss matter of resignations in parliament and links with PTI allies.

ISLAMABAD: PPP's Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to meet Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad today (Monday), as the gaps between the two sides narrow down over the resignations in parliament in the backdrop of a no-confidence motion against the incumbent PTI government, The News reported, citing the parties.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the modus operandi for bringing the no-trust motion to topple the ruling PTI, which is likely to be tabled by the joint Opposition soon. However, the roadmap for the no-trust move is yet to be finalised despite all parties being on the same page.

According to sources, contacts with the government’s allied parties, and the country’s overall political situation will also be discussed in the meeting.

Following the meeting, a dinner will be hosted by Fazl in his guest's honour of Zardari, the sources added.

The meeting of the two leaders will be the first since PPP's detachment from the Opposition parties' coalition. The former had parted ways from the PDM after differences erupted between the leadership of the component parties over the mode of ousting the incumbent government.

PPP was adamant about bringing in-house change rather than resigning from parliament but with the changing situation, PDM has also agreed to bring in-house change.

In this regard, Zardari has been staying in Islamabad for a couple of days and holding low-profile meetings. It is worth mentioning here that the PPP has announced plans to start a long march towards Islamabad on February 27, whereas the PDM will kick off its decisive political campaign from March 23.

Shahbaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen meet 'secretly'

Earlier, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and PTI’s disgruntled leader Jahangir Khan Tareen had met secretly to discuss ousting of Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources had revealed.

The credible source had told The News that the two leaders met a few days ago to discuss the fate of the incumbent government.

Tareen, when contacted, did not offer any comment on this critically important meeting in the wake of the Opposition’s announcement to move a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

‘Such contacts are part of politics’

Without confirming or denying his meeting with Shahbaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen had said that his group of estranged ruling party MNAs and MPAs had given him the mandate to make any political decision.

Tareen had said that being a politician, he believes in interaction with other politicians. "Such contacts are part of politics," he had added.

Tareen had said that everybody was upset over the economic condition of the country and because of the growing price hike. He had said that his group’s MPs were of the view that they could not stay indifferent to the woes of the masses. In response to a question, Tareen had said that his group's MPs are more than 30 in number.