Prince William, Kate Middleton’s ‘tips’ to getting Prince George to behave

The techniques Prince William and Kate Middleton use to get Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis into behaving.



This revelation has been issued by childcare experts from the company Babysense.

They started by telling Express UK, “Details have been released about Kate and William’s ‘house rules’ when it comes to disciplining their children”

“These include opting for a ‘chat sofa’ instead of a naughty step and when a row or form of confrontation erupts, Kate or William will take the child in question to another room to be spoken to about their behaviour.”

“Although there is no right or wrong way to parent a child, the techniques Kate and William implement show that they prefer to speak to their children about their behaviour and why it’s unacceptable.”

“This is a technique many parents use and believe will help their child understand why they are being disciplined more clearly.”

“A naughty step is used in many households across the country and involves the child sitting in silence on the step, usually for one minute for every year they have been born, which many parents believe to be an effective disciplinary method.”

On the other hand, opening up a discussion between child and parent like Kate and William choose to do, can allow the child to express their feelings whilst allowing the parent to explain what the child has done and why ;it is wrong. This can often create a more calming atmosphere.”

Before concluding they added, “These are considered some of the best techniques to use, as it allows all parties to express their feelings and understand why a child might be behaving badly and in response, why this is unacceptable,”