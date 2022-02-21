 
pakistan
Monday Feb 21 2022
Soldier embraces martyrdom during clearance operation in Balochistan

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Security forces conduct a clearance operation in a hideout based on intelligence information about presence of terrorists near District Kohlu, Balochistan on February 20. — AFP/File
  • Security forces conduct clearance operation in hideout based on intelligence information about presence of terrorists in Kohlu. 
  • "Terrorists opened indiscriminate fire while fleeing hideout as soon as troops started cordoning area," per ISPR. 
  • Forces are continuing deliberate follow up operation in area to deal with perpetrators who were able to escape into nearby mountains, per statement. 

BALOCHISTAN: A soldier embraced martyrdom as security forces conducted a clearance operation in a hideout near District Kohlu based on intelligence information about presence of terrorists in the area on February 20, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

According to the military's media wing, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire while fleeing the hideout as soon as troops started cordoning the area and Captain Haider Abbas embraced martyrdom during the heavy exchange of fire. 

The statement said that the forces are continuing a deliberate follow up operation in the area to deal with the perpetrators who have suffered casualties but were able to escape into nearby mountains.

Meanwhile, the security forces' operations to eliminate terrorists will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage hard-earned peace in Balochistan, said ISPR. 

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of Shaheed Captain Abbas was offered in Karachi. Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed attended the funeral along with serving officers, soldiers, relatives, and a large number of people. The martyr was laid to rest with complete military honour. 

