UAE relaxes restrictions for Pakistanis travelling to Dubai

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022
The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday notified that the Pakistanis travelling to Dubai will no more be required to show the report of a rapid antigen test upon their arrival.
The passengers arriving from Pakistan will only need to present:
The passengers would have to undergo another PCR test taken at Dubai airport upon arrival, and self isolate themselves until they test negative.
Moreover, the passengers transiting through Dubai are not required to present a COVID 19‑PCR test certificate unless it is mandated by their final destination.
The above-mentioned relaxation in travel restrictions is also applicable for passengers flying from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India (all cities except for Kolkata), and Sri Lanka.