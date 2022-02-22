UAE relaxes restrictions for Pakistanis travelling to Dubai

Representational image. — Geo.tv/Files

Passengers arriving from Pakistan will no more be required to show report of rapid antigen test.

They need to present negative COVID‑19 PCR certificate for test conducted within 48 hours.

Passengers have to undergo another PCR test taken at Dubai airport upon arrival.

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday notified that the Pakistanis travelling to Dubai will no more be required to show the report of a rapid antigen test upon their arrival.



The passengers arriving from Pakistan will only need to present:

A valid negative COVID‑19 PCR test certificate with a QR code linked to the original report for verification purposes, for a test conducted within 48 hours. Validity should be calculated from the time the sample was collected, prior to departure from an approved health facility.

A rapid COVID‑19 PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.

The passengers would have to undergo another PCR test taken at Dubai airport upon arrival, and self isolate themselves until they test negative.



Moreover, the passengers transiting through Dubai are not required to present a COVID 19‑PCR test certificate unless it is mandated by their final destination.



The above-mentioned relaxation in travel restrictions is also applicable for passengers flying from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India (all cities except for Kolkata), and Sri Lanka.