Australia's Cummins, Warner to miss Pakistan limited-overs matches

Australia Test captain David Warner (L) and opening batter Pat Cummins. — Reuters/File

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins and opening batter David Warner will not feature in limited-overs meetings with Pakistan next month after they were left out of the squad for a trio of one-day internationals and a T20 clash.

Cummins and Warner, along with bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, have been included in the squad for Australia's three-Test tour of Pakistan, but will not be involved following the conclusion of that series.

Australia will be embarking on their first trip to Pakistan since 1998, playing Test matches in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore before returning to Rawalpindi for limited-overs matches from March 29 to April 5.

Aaron Finch will lead a 16-man limited-overs squad that includes Test players Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

"We have picked a talented and versatile squad with a number of challenges to juggle," national selector George Bailey said in a statement.

Read more: Australia announces ODI, T20 squad for Pakistan tour

"(That includes) the tour structure of predominantly 50 over games, management of several multi-format players in the medium to long term, and our need to build experience and depth in preparation for two short-form World Cups within the next 18 months.

"We're confident the squad can both compete successfully on this tour and continue our progress towards those crucial tournaments."

The one-day international series will begin on March 29, with further matches on March 31 and April 2. The teams will then meet in a one-off T20 clash on April 5.

Australia Limited Overs Squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan's Test squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also announced its Test squad comprising 16 players and five reserves for the upcoming home series against Australia.

"Pakistan cricket selectors announced 16 players and five reserves for the three Tests against Australia, which will be played in Rawalpindi (4-8 March), Karachi (12-16 March) and Lahore (21-25 March)," a statement issued by the PCB said.

According to PCB, three changes have been made to the national Test squad after the Bangladesh tour.

Test squad

Babar Azam (captain)

Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain)

Abdullah Shafique

Azhar Ali

Faheem Ashraf

Fawad Alam

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Imam-ul-Haq

Mohammad Nawaz

Nauman Ali

Sajid Khan

Saud Shakeel

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shan Masood

Zahid Mahmood

Reserves

Kamran Ghulam

Mohammad Abbas

Naseem Shah

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Yasir Shah (Balochistan)