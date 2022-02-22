 Amitabh Bachchan responds to fan’s concern, says he belongs to ‘no sleep club’

 
Amitabh Bachchan responded to a fan who said the actor’s looks tired in the latest picture.

The veteran star replied that he is a part of ‘no sleep club’ as he is shooting for his upcoming movie Project K.

A fan shared a picture of the Baghban actor that he recently shared on his own blog on Twitter and wrote, “Looking so tired.”

The 79-year-old actor replied pointing towards the patch on his jacket.

“The 'no sleep club'.. You have not tread the patch on the jacket," he wrote.

Bachchan is currently working for the first time with actor Prabhas in his upcoming film. The actor had earlier stated on his blog that he has been working with ‘excruciating pain,’ however, the experience is ‘rewarding’

Earlier, senior Bachchan’s co-actor Prabhas had brought him home cooked meal on Monday. Hence the actor thanked him on Twitter.

He tweeted, “‘Bahubali’ Prabhas .. Your generosity is beyond measure .. you bring me home cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army .. the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious .. And your compliments beyond digestible.”

Project K will also star Deepika Padukone alongside Bachchan and Prabhas. The movie will hit the theaters on 11th March 2022.

