Tuesday Feb 22 2022
Erin Holland poses in vibrant yellow dress

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland. — Instgram
Apart from being a cricket presenter, Erin Holland is well-known for sharing her pictures and videos on social media. Tuesday was no exception, as the 32-year-old took to Instagram to share her gorgeous snapshot. 

In the recent picture, Holland could be seen wearing a vibrant yellow outfit. "Nothing better than a pop of Prada colour," she captioned the picture. 

Erin wore a basic yet elegant outfit with minimal jewellery. She tied her hair with a black bow and completed the look with a nude-pink lip colour. 

Holland shared another selfie with fellow cricket presenter Zainab Abbas. In the picture, both of them could be seen all smiles. She captioned the picture as, "My behen (sister) is back."

Both the presenters wore black outfits and elevated the look by wearing pink lip colours. 

The picture garnered more than 23,000 likes after it was posted and people went gaga over it. Take a look: 

"A lot of love and respect for both of you," wrote a user along with heart emojis. 

"Very, very good to see you both," wrote another user. 

"Two lovely ladies," another user commented, followed by a heart emoji.

