Willing to provide rangers to Karachi's police stations if CM Sindh asks: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed speaks during a press conference at media centre of the Ministry of Interior. — INP

Interior minister says law and order situation of Karachi is "very concerning."

It feels like there is “no law” in Karachi, says minister.

Offer comes after CM Murad orders strict measures to curb street crime in Karachi.

Amid a deteriorating law and order situation, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Tuesday that if Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah asks for help, the federal government is willing to deploy Rangers personnel in Karachi’s police stations.

“We are ready to provide Rangers to Karachi’s police stations if CM Sindh [Murad Ali Shah] asks,” said the interior minister during a press conference in Islamabad when asked about the recent spike in crimes in Karachi.

The security czar of the country noted that the law and order situation in Karachi was "very concerning." It feels like there is “no law” in Karachi and its impact may be very concerning, he added.

The offer by the interior minister came a day after CM Murad said that strict measures will be taken to curb street crime in Karachi.

The decision was taken during a meeting held to discuss the rise in street crimes in the metropolis. CM Shah said incidents of street crimes have increased in the city while police and rangers personnel are nowhere to be seen.



Shah said that incidents of theft and other crimes were happening due to the presence of several "habitual criminals" in the city.

“I want to electronically tag these criminals so that the government could keep an eagle eye on their activities," he said.

Electronic tagging is a system in which a criminal or suspected criminal has an electronic device attached to them which enables the police to know if they leave a particular area.

“I will not tolerate street crime at all,” he asserted, directing the authorities to devise a strategy as he “wants results.”