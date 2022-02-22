Regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace: COAS Gen Bajwa

Commander of Sri Lankan Navy Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ. — ISPR

Sri Lankan commander holds separate meetings with COAS, PM.

COAS says Pakistan wishes to enhance long term multi-domain relations with Sri Lanka.

PM Imran says Pakistan attaches immense importance to relations with Sri Lanka.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace and stability, said the military’s media wing on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS passed the remarks during a meeting with Sri Lankan Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne when he called on him at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, and the current Afghanistan situation were discussed, said the ISPR.

“Pakistan wishes to enhance long term multi-domain relations with Sri Lanka based on common interests,” the COAS said, per the statement.

The Sri Lankan commander lauded the professionalism of the country’s armed forces and vowed to continue military cooperation between two forces in defence, training and counter-terrorism domains.

Vice Admiral Ulugetenne also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability, the statement added.

Pakistan attaches immense importance to ties Sri Lanka: PM

Vice Admiral Ulugetenne also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today, said the premier’s office in a series of tweets.

“Pakistan attaches immense importance to its relations with Sri Lanka as a reliable friend and partner,” PM Imran told the Sri Lankan official.

During the meeting, the premier “fondly” recalled his visit to Sri Lanka in February 2021 in the meeting. The premier reaffirmed the strong fraternal bonds between the two countries and Islamabad’s desire to comprehensively upgrade bilateral relations in all fields.

“Security and defence cooperation is a key component of Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations and a factor of peace and stability in the region,” said PM Imran. He added that he looked forward to the visit of Sri Lankan leadership to Pakistan.

On the other hand, Vice Admiral Ulugetenne underlined the close cooperative ties between the two countries and expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s support at international and regional fora. He also reaffirmed the commitment to work together for the promotion of shared goals.