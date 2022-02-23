 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Image Pakistan awarded Prime Minister’s Excellence Award for outstanding performance in e-commerce

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Image Pakistan Co-Director Uzma Ahmad holding the award.
Image Pakistan Co-Director Uzma Ahmad holding the award.

Pakistan's leading e-commerce company, Image Pakistan, was awarded Prime Minister’s Excellence Award at the National e-Commerce Convention, presided by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

Image Pakistan Ltd. has been honoured for its outstanding performance in the e-Commerce sector and for setting up the first shop on Amazon with a Pakistani ID, a statement issued by the company stated.

“As one of Pakistan’s leading e-commerce company we have changed the dynamics of fashion retail through e-commerce," Image Pakistan Ltd. Co-Director Uzma Ahmad said on the occasion.

"With a background of over 150 years of aristocracy, the two sisters and co-directors Uzma and Marium Ahmad at Image Pakistan Ltd go for the bull run in e-commerce by providing customers with hassle-free order placement, delivery, seamless return/exchange at affordable prices in no time," the company's statement read.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan sees rise in COVID-19 deaths after days of decline

Pakistan sees rise in COVID-19 deaths after days of decline
Pakistan's first-ever digitised population census to be completed in August 2022

Pakistan's first-ever digitised population census to be completed in August 2022
PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away at 70

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away at 70
Opposition leaders call PECA ordinance 'fascist, dictatorship' bill

Opposition leaders call PECA ordinance 'fascist, dictatorship' bill
Senate chairman rejects Ishaq Dar's request to take virtual oath from London

Senate chairman rejects Ishaq Dar's request to take virtual oath from London
Pakistan reaffirms 'full support, solidarity' with Saudi Arabia after Houthi drone targets airport in Jazan

Pakistan reaffirms 'full support, solidarity' with Saudi Arabia after Houthi drone targets airport in Jazan
PDM decides to join hands with PPP for long march: sources

PDM decides to join hands with PPP for long march: sources
Regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace: COAS Gen Bajwa

Regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace: COAS Gen Bajwa
Willing to provide rangers to Karachi's police stations if CM Sindh asks: Sheikh Rasheed

Willing to provide rangers to Karachi's police stations if CM Sindh asks: Sheikh Rasheed
Sindh announces examination date for matriculation, intermediate

Sindh announces examination date for matriculation, intermediate
Sindh announces revised COVID-19 curbs starting today

Sindh announces revised COVID-19 curbs starting today
PM Imran Khan calls for resuming direct flights between Lahore, Tashkent

PM Imran Khan calls for resuming direct flights between Lahore, Tashkent

Latest

view all