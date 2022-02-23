NCOC changes policy for inbound passengers following decline in COVID-19

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has revised the policy for inbound passengers as Pakistan sees a decline in COVID-19 infections.
"The inbound policy was reviewed after which it was decided to ease restrictions with effect from 0001 PST, February 24, 2022," the NCOC announced.
NCOC has implemented the following health/testing protocols:
Following a drop in the COVID positivity ratio, the NCOC eased restrictions in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Peshawar on Tuesday as well.
Pakistan's daily COVID-19 death toll witnessed a hike again after several days of decline as 43 people succumbed to the virus in a single day, the NCOC's data showed Wednesday morning.
The country's daily death count remained below the 40 mark for the last five days.
As per today's statistics, the new additions placed the country's total number of coronavirus deaths reported so far at 30,096.
The national COVID-19 body said it conducted 41,744 diagnostic tests in the last 24 hours, of which 1,232 came back positive. With this, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio rose to 2.95% and the overall case count to 1,503,873.
Meanwhile, 3,154 people infected with coronavirus recuperated overnight, pushing the number of active cases down to 64,262.