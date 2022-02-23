 
sports
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Hafeez completes 200 wickets in T20s

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Lahore Qalandars Mohammad Hafeez celebrates after dismissing Multan Sultans opener Shan Masood. — PSL
Lahore Qalandars Mohammad Hafeez celebrates after dismissing Multan Sultans opener Shan Masood. — PSL 

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has completed 200 wickets in the T20 format as he dismissed Multan Sultans' opener, Shan Masood, in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) qualifier on Wednesday.

Hafeez, who retired from international cricket after the T20 World Cup, reached the feat during the second over of the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match.

Hafeez has been a part of different teams in the T20 franchise competitions across the globe and has been good with both the bat and the ball. 

