Can you guess which 'greatest all-rounder' is missing from this photo?

Cricket team captains posing during the World Cup 1992 — Twitter

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin on Wednesday put an end to the “never-ending” debate by revealing who’s the “greatest all-rounder" of the game.



Azharuddin took to his official Twitter account and shared a collage of two pictures from the signature photo session of the 1992 World Cup that took place in Australia.

“1992 World Cup in Australia. At Sydney Harbour with the teams and their captains. The greatest all-rounder is missing in the picture. Can you guess who,” he captioned the picture?

Many users guessed the “missing greatest player” after the picture was posted. However, the former player decided to reveal it in a follow-up tweet.

“That’s correct. Kapil paaji had to travel back to India for some urgent work and missed this photo op,” wrote Azharuddin.

The tweet garnered more than 16,000 likes so far and users started pouring in their comments under the post. Take a look:

"Greatest All-Rounder missing in the above picture is ‘Haryana Hurricane’," wrote a user.

Another user called him a favourite and wrote: "No need to see this photo or anything to guess the name of the greatest all-rounder. One and only Kapil Dev. An all-time favourite, no comparison."



Reminiscing about the world cup days, one of the users wrote: "This was the first World Cup I watched as a kid. Remember the India vs Pakistan game where we all kids watched at a friend's house. That era of watching on a 14-inch black and white screen was different."



