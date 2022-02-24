 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Waqar Satti

PPP, JUI-F table Pervaiz Elahi's name to PML-N for CM Punjab

By
Waqar Satti

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Photo—Twitter
Photo—Twitter

  • PML-Q would stand beside opposition in Punjab and centre, if CM Punjab portfolio is offered to Pervaiz Elahi.
  • JUI-F chief Fazl also visited the house of crucial government allies Chaudhry brothers.
  • JUI-F and PPP was persuading PML-N for Pervaiz Elahi name as CM Punjab.

Opposition parties set the political temperature soaring in the country as the PPP and JUI-F have put up an option to offer Punjab's chief ministership to PTI's close aide PML-Q on the table before PML-N in a bid to move a no-confidence motion successfully against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly, Geo News reported

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, chairman Bilawal Bhutto and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met PML-N president and opposition leader in the NA Shehbaz Sharif at his residence on Wednesday.

According to sources, in the meeting, opposition parties discussed the name of PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab’s CM portfolio.

“JUI-F and PPP have proposed the name of Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab chief minister to muster PML-Q support while the leadership of both parties were persuading PML-N on this matter,” said sources.

Sources privy to the matter said that PML-Q would stand beside the opposition in Punjab and centre for the no-confidence motion if CM Punjab's portfolio is offered to Pervaiz Elahi.

Meanwhile, on the matter of handing over CM Punjab's portfolio to Pervaiz Elahi, PML-N has given the authority to party supremo Nawaz Sharif for a final decision, well-informed sources said.

Fazl meets Chaudhry brothers

Following the luncheon at Shahbaz's residence, PDM and JUI-F chief Fazl visited the house of crucial government allies in Punjab and the Centre: the Chaudhry brothers.

PDM decides to join hands with PPP for long march

Meanwhile, PDM decided to join hands with the PPP to support the party's long march towards Islamabad against the PTI-led government, sources privy to the matter told Geo News.

PDM — the alliance of eight opposition parties — of which PML-N and JUI-F are the major ones, have decided to welcome the convoys of the long march.

PML-N will welcome the convoys in Punjab while the JUI-F will do so in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources added.

The development came a day after a meeting took place between Fazl and PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari.

