PPP, JUI-F table Pervaiz Elahi's name to PML-N for CM Punjab

Thursday Feb 24, 2022
Opposition parties set the political temperature soaring in the country as the PPP and JUI-F have put up an option to offer Punjab's chief ministership to PTI's close aide PML-Q on the table before PML-N in a bid to move a no-confidence motion successfully against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly, Geo News reported
PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, chairman Bilawal Bhutto and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met PML-N president and opposition leader in the NA Shehbaz Sharif at his residence on Wednesday.
According to sources, in the meeting, opposition parties discussed the name of PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab’s CM portfolio.
“JUI-F and PPP have proposed the name of Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab chief minister to muster PML-Q support while the leadership of both parties were persuading PML-N on this matter,” said sources.
Sources privy to the matter said that PML-Q would stand beside the opposition in Punjab and centre for the no-confidence motion if CM Punjab's portfolio is offered to Pervaiz Elahi.
Meanwhile, on the matter of handing over CM Punjab's portfolio to Pervaiz Elahi, PML-N has given the authority to party supremo Nawaz Sharif for a final decision, well-informed sources said.
Following the luncheon at Shahbaz's residence, PDM and JUI-F chief Fazl visited the house of crucial government allies in Punjab and the Centre: the Chaudhry brothers.
Meanwhile, PDM decided to join hands with the PPP to support the party's long march towards Islamabad against the PTI-led government, sources privy to the matter told Geo News.
PDM — the alliance of eight opposition parties — of which PML-N and JUI-F are the major ones, have decided to welcome the convoys of the long march.
PML-N will welcome the convoys in Punjab while the JUI-F will do so in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources added.
The development came a day after a meeting took place between Fazl and PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari.