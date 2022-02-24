 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives a peek into her newborn baby’s nursery

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Priyanka Chopra on Thursday shared a picture from her newborn baby’s nursery
Priyanka Chopra on Thursday shared a picture from her newborn baby’s nursery

Priyanka Chopra delighted her fans with a peek inside her baby’s nursery as she shared a series of new photos with her fans in a new post.

The actress posted a photo dump on Instagram on Thursday, sharing some of her solo pictures, one photo of the couple’s dogs and one selfie with husband Nick.

However, one of the photos has caught her fan’s attention - a look into her baby’s nursery.

The photo featured some stuffed animals on top of a white dresser including a rabbit, some bears and a gold statue.

The Bajirao Mastani actress welcomed a baby via surrogacy with husband Nick Jonas earlier this year.

The couple has not confirmed whether it is a baby girl or a baby boy, however, some reports suggest that the couple have become parents to a daughter.

