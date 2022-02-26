Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar drop glimpses from their civil wedding, see pics

The new couple in the tinsel town, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar treated their fans with beautiful pictures from their civil marriage at took place on February 21 in Mumbai.

Today, the newly wedded couple took to their social media handles and dropped adorable snaps from the event, which was attended by their close friends and family members.

For the ceremony the Rock On star opted for a cream coloured kurta pyjama set and paired a golden waistcoat from designer Sabyasachi Mukerji.

The bride, on the other hand, donned a pastel pink saree with long-sleeved blouse from Anamika Khanna. She completed her elegant look with traditional jewelry and minimal make-up.





Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara actor wrote, "I do. @shibanidandekar," followed by a red heart emoticon. He also thanked the designer and added, "Thank you @sabyasachiofficial for giving my special day a unique golden touch like only you can."

Shibani also shared some beautiful pictures on her IG handle. "I do @faroutakhtar," she wrote in the caption. The lovely photos were clicked on the rooftop during the golden hours.

Take a look.





Farhan and Shibani got married on February 19 at Javed Akhtar and Shaban Azmi's Khandala house. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by their close friends including, Ritesh Sidwani, Rhea Chakraborty and Hrithik Roshan, among others.