PSL final: Major boost for Multan Sultans as Tim David recovers from COVID-19

Multan Sultans' Tim David.

LAHORE: Multan Sultans will get a boost ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) final against Lahore Qalandars as their all-rounder Tim David has rejoined the camp.

Lahore Qalandars are seeking their maiden PSL title as they take on defending champions Multan Sultans in the final in Lahore on Sunday at Gaddafi Stadium.

Multan had suffered a massive blow ahead of their qualifier match against Lahore Qalandars earlier this week when their top-performing all-rounder had tested positive for COVID-19. But now he has finally recovered and will be available for the final.

Sultans have played like champions from the beginning of PSL 7 in Karachi a month ago. They created a PSL record by winning nine out of 10 round matches and are in red-hot form heading into the final.

Sultans reached their second successive final with a 28-run win over Qalandars in the Qualifier on Wednesday, while Qalandars reached their second final in three years after a thrilling victory against Islamabad United on Friday evening, which undoubtedly has warmed the hearts of their huge Lahore fan base.