Nation’s resolve, operational preparedness defines success in adversity: DG ISPR

The resolve of a nation and operational preparedness of the armed forces defines success in face of adversity, says DG ISPR.

Achievements are testament to professionalism and determination of the Pakistan armed forces for the defence of the motherland, he says.

Today marks 3rd anniversary of Operation Swift Retort when armed forces gave a befitting response to Indian misadventure, says ISPR.

ISLAMABAD: In a message on the third anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’, Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar said that not just weapons or numbers but the resolve of a nation and operational preparedness of the armed forces defines success in the face of adversity.



Pakistan is celebrating the third anniversary of the “Operation Swift Retort’ that its air force had launched against intruding Indian jets in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on February 27, 2019, shooting down two Indian fighter jets. Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’ MiG-21 plane was shot down in a fight over Azad Jammu Kashmir, during an aerial battle and he was arrested.

In a statement, the DG ISPR said, “Today marks 3rd anniversary of Operation Swift Retort when Pakistan armed forces gave a befitting response to Indian failed misadventure.”



He maintained that the achievements of PAF in shooting down two Indian fighter jets, detection of Indian submarine at sea by Pak Navy and resounding response at the Line of Control (LOC) by Pakistan Army are testament to professionalism and determination of Pakistan Armed Forces for defence of the motherland.

‘Operation Swift Retort’: February 27 serves as a lesson to India, says FO

Referring to ‘Operation Swift Retort’, Pakistan on Sunday said that February 27 serves as a lesson for India that none of its militarism and war-mongering jingoism will go without a befitting response.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “Today, marks the third anniversary of Pakistan’s exemplary response to India’s ill-conceived military airstrikes inside its territorial airspace.”

During the “Operation Swift Retort', Pakistan Armed forces gave a befitting response to Indian failed misadventure and shot down its two fighter jets.



Reiterating Pakistan’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs, the spokesperson said in utter violation of the United Nations (UN) charter and the international Law, India had violated Pakistani airspace on 26 February 2019 and conducted airstrikes inside Pakistani territory, he said.

”The botched attempt at infringing Pakistan’s sovereignty was swiftly riposted by our valiant armed forces. Not only did Pakistan resolutely safeguarded its sovereignty; it also displayed utmost restraint,” he added.

Again on February 27, 2019, two Indian aircraft transgressed the Pakistani airspace, the spokesperson said, adding that these two aircraft were shot down by Pakistan Air Force jets.

The captured pilot of one of the downed aircraft was later returned to India as a goodwill gesture.

“Pakistan is a proponent for regional peace and stability. At the same time, our desire for peace is accompanied by strong resolve and capability for self-defence,” read the statement.

Besides, India must remain mindful of the consequences of its reckless conduct in February 2019 and refrain from any such misadventure in the future, he added.

The government, armed forces and the people of Pakistan continue to stand firm in their resolve to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression, said the spokesperson.

He said: ”While we are commemorating this day, we underscore our commitment to peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”

The spokesperson also called upon the international community, including the UN, to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic human rights violations and crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir without further delay.