'Baap ki party': Little girl reenacts pawri horahi hai in latest viral video

After more than a year of the release of the famous "pawri horahi hai" video by social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen, a little girl — who apparently belongs to the Northern areas — has reenacted it.



In the latest video, which was uploaded to video-streaming platform TikTok, the little girl — draped in a bright red dupatta — could be seen standing against the background of a mountainous area.

Behind her, her father and siblings could be seen busy chopping something while sitting on a mat.

Taking a mobile phone in her hand, the girl then reenacts Dananeer's viral video and says: "Hiii guys, yeh mai hun, aur yeh hamamara baap hai, aur yeh hamary baap ki party horahi hai."



The TikTok video has so far garnered more than 118,000 likes, almost 2,500 comments, and above 4,000 shares. That aside, the video has also amassed traction on other platforms, including Twitter and Facebook.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the video.

"Better than Dananeer."

"Baap Ki Party” on the #PSL7Final Eve."



'Rofling'

'Favourite version.'

