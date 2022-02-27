PSL final: Shaheen Shah Afridi proves Shahid Afridi wrong

Lahore Qalandars' skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) and former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi — PCB

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars' skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi proved veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi wrong Sunday when he led his side to a maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title victory.

The Qalandars outclassed the Sultans and handed them a 42-run defeat as the Shaheen-led side put up a clinic and did not disappoint their fans — winning their first-ever PSL title in seven editions.

The Qalandars' management brought in the 21-year-old as their captain ahead of this year's PSL, but Shahid was against the decision.

"I had advised Shaheen to wait for a year or two before accepting captaincy so that he can focus more on his bowling. But since he is also an Afridi, he didn’t listen to me," Afridi told a private television channel.

“Having said that, I’m happy that he has decided to accept this responsibility and I hope that he proves me wrong," the former skipper said.

And Shaheen did just that.

Not only did he become the youngest captain to lead a PSL franchise to victory, but he was also the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing edition — taking 20 scalps and three in the final.

Taking to Twitter after the match, Afridi praised Shaheen and said he was indeed a champion.

"AMAZING Lahore Qalandars!! Congratulations Shaheen Shah Afridi you are a champion indeed," he said.

"The entire Qalandars squad and in fact entire Lahore deserves this! Buhut Mubarak," Afridi added.