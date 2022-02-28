 
pakistan
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
AFP

Pakistan reopens Chaman border days after deadly clash

By
AFP

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Pakistani border force personnel stands at Bab-e-Dosti on Chaman border. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan had been closed since Thursday's fighting between security forces.
  • Pakistan alleges militant groups were planning attacks from Afghan soil.
  • Taliban deny harbouring Pakistani militants and are infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along Durand Line.

A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened, officials said Sunday, days after fighting between security forces left at least three dead.

Since the Taliban returned to power last year border tensions between the neighbours have risen, with Pakistan alleging militant groups were planning attacks from Afghan soil.

The Taliban deny harbouring Pakistani militants, but are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700-kilometre (1,600-mile) border, drawn up in colonial times and known as the Durand Line.

"The border has reopened for all sort of activities," a spokesman for Pakistan’s paramilitary border force told AFP.

A security source said it came after "successful talks" between Pakistani officials and the governor of Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

Mahmood Azaam, spokesman for the governor, confirmed it had reopened.

Each side blamed the other for Thursday's clashes at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing, which locals said involved light and heavy weapons.

Thousands usually cross every day, including traders, Afghans seeking medical treatment in Pakistan, and people visiting relatives.

