'Suprised' woman finds her iPhone after 10 years in toilet

The back of Becki Beckmann's iPhone opens up after it was in toilet pipes for 10 years. — Facebook

A woman in the United States lost her iPhone a decade back and despite searching for the smartphone high and low, she was not able to find it anywhere.

Becki Beckmann, a resident of Maryland, was "super confused" about where her phone disappeared as she had not left the house, and nor was she under the influence of alcohol, according to The New York Post.

Beckmann, according to the publication, lost her iPhone in 2012 on a Halloween night.

However, 10 years after that, she found her phone at her residence's toilet.

"I replaced [the iPhone], moved on. Whatever. It was mysterious but it was gone," Beckmann said in a Facebook post after finding her phone.

The case was solved when the woman and her husband started hearing "strange noises" from inside their toilet. They described it as a "banging sound" which was heard after they flushed.

Beckmann, according to News.com.au, wrote: "Initially we blamed it on the toilet being old or the house construction being terrible."

But when her spouse decided to plunge the toilet, he discovered the iPhone she had lost 10 years ago.

After this, Beckmann said her husband came out running to tell her she "wouldn't believe what he found in our toilet".

The back of the phone was popped open, but the iPhone was in a good condition considering it had spent 10 long years in toilet pipes.

"This was so, so far from what I was expecting," Beckmann added.