PM Imran Khan to meet Chaudhrys of PML-Q

PM Imran Khan holding a meeting with Pervez Elahi and other PML-Q leaders. — PID/File

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet the Chaudhry brothers of PML-Q shortly as the Opposition targets PTI's allies to topple the incumbent government, sources told Geo News.

The prime minister's meeting with PML-Q's top brass, who are allies of the government in Punjab and the Centre, comes as he is on a one-day visit to Punjab's capital.

According to sources, the premier will listen to the concerns of PML-Q and would try to retain their support.

The decision had been made last week after several Opposition leaders held meetings with the Chaudhry brothers in order to take them on board for their no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

PM Imran Khan meets CM Punjab

Earlier, during a meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, the premier directed him to take effective measures for the provision of maximum relief and ensure the delivery of quality services to the people of Punjab.

PM Imran Khan further instructed Buzdar to protect the rights, lives and property of people and to take stern action against encroachers, hoarders and miscreant elements in society, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, the premier was briefed about developmental projects being carried out across the province.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Industrial Minister Khusro Bakhtyar and Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood accompanied the premier on his day-long trip.