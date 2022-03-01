Watch: Lion almost attacks Hareem Shah

— Screenshot via Instagram

TikTok star Hareem Shah is known for putting herself in difficult and controversial situations all the time. And this time, she is making headlines for almost being attacked by a lion.



On Monday, the TikToker took to her official Instagram and posted a video in which she could be seen standing beside a lion.



However, the situation almost turned disastrous when the handler lost control of the lion and it tried attacking Shah.

The video shows Hareem taking a picture with the lion but soon afterwards, she could be seen running away from the wild animal. However, the person regains control of the lion.

Soon after the video was posted, other Instagram pages started re-sharing her video. Take a look at the netizen's reactions:

"Acha khaasa target tha (it was a good target), the lion should have been unleashed," wrote a user.



"Lion knows who to attack," wrote another user along with laughing emoji.



Some condemned the person for keeping a pet as a lion.

"Obviously! Because a lion is a wild animal and not a pet or a showpiece. It belongs to its habitat, not here," wrote a person.



"Why is a lion a pet in the first place?! This is outrageous! The owner should be condemned," a fourth user remarked.