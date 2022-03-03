Pak vs Aus: What will be Australia's strategy against Pakistan?

Australia´s Josh Hazlewood (L) bowls as captain Pat Cummins (R) and teammate Ashton Agar (2R) watch during a practice session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 2, 2022. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Australia's Test skipper Pat Cummins said Thursday his side would be aiming to include two spinners and three fast bowlers in the playing XI during the first Test against Pakistan at the Pindi Stadium tomorrow.



In an online press conference, Cummins said Australia inspected the pitch at Pindi Stadium for two consecutive days and arrived at the decision of including these bowlers in the playing squad.

However, he noted that this was not the final decision.

In three Tests played in Rawalpindi since Pakistan were allowed to host matches again in 2019, 10 years on from the fatal terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore, fast bowlers have snapped up 52 wickets with spinners only bagging 21.

The preparations at the stadium for tomorrow's Test are underway, but fears remain of the match being marred by rains. the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain on days three, four, and five of the match.

For the first two days of the five-day match, the forecast is sunny to cloudy, but mild to moderate showers are likely on the final three days, according to the Met.

Meanwhile, experts, according to Daily Jang have predicted that due to the almost grass-less pitch at the Pindi Stadium, spinners will have the upper hand, while pacers can pick up wickets if they bowl reverse-swing.