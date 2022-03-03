Opposition troika: PPP consents to immediate elections as Nawaz green-lights no-trust move

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (left), Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif (centre), and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari hold meeting in Lahore, on February 23, 2022. Photo: Twitter

Sources say joint Opposition broke deadlock on decision regarding elections in case of no-trust move's success.

Say Opposition prepared requisition to convene an assembly session.

Say joint Opposition prepared draft for no-confidence motion against govt.

ISLAMABAD: The coalition of three major Opposition parties has settled on immediate elections after PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif green lit the introduction of a no-confidence motion against the incumbent government, sources said Thursday.



Sources privy to the matter said that the leadership of the Opposition troika, PML-N, PPP and JUI-F, broke the deadlock on the decision regarding elections in case of the success of their no-trust move.

They said that PPP, which earlier wasn't in favour of immediate elections, has also consented to the mutual decision reached by the joint Opposition coalition, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

As reported earlier, the Opposition parties' coalition that favoured immediate elections also needed support from the allies of the ruling PTI.

Basing his disagreement on this, the PPP co-chairman tried to convince the PDM leaders to show flexibility on the matter of elections if they wanted the PTI's allies to support them in their cause.

Sources said that the PTI allies, PML-Q and MQM-P, had stated the completion of the incumbent government's constitutional term in their charter of demands when the joint Opposition reached out to them for support.

They said that the deadlock between the opposition parties had slowed down the process for bringing a no-trust movement against Prime Minister Imran Khan, which eventually ended.

Joint opposition prepares draft for no-trust motion

Sources further stated that the joint Opposition has prepared a draft of the no-confidence motion against the PM Imran Khan-led government.

As per the draft, there is political instability and uncertainty in the country and the leader of the House has lost the confidence of the majority of the House.

The draft states that the foreign policy has completely failed, therefore, a no-confidence motion and recusal can be filed at any time.

They said that the proposed no-trust motion has the signatures of 80 Opposition MNAs, particularly from PML-N, PPP, JUI, Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNA-M) and others.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the opposition has also prepared a requisition to convene an assembly session, sources said.

They said that the chamber of leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has also said to stay alert as the requisition can be tabled at any moment.