Navy thwarts Indian submarine's attempt to enter into Pakistani waters

An Indian submarine can be seen in this screengrab taken from a video released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). — ISPR

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Kalvari class Indian submarine.

The Indian submarine was detected on March 1, ISPR says.

Recent incident is the fourth detection in the last five years.

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Navy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit foiled an Indian submarine's attempt of entering Pakistani waters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The interception and tracking of the latest Kalvari class Indian submarine took place on March 1, the military's media wing said in a statement.

The recent incident, being the fourth detection in the last five years, is a reflection of the Pakistan Navy’s competence and resolve to defend the maritime frontiers of Pakistan, the ISPR said.

In a detailed statement later, DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said the Indian Navy deployed its submarine against Pakistan with ulterior motives.

"However, yet again through continuous vigilance and professionalism, Pakistan Navy has foiled Indian Submarine’s attempt of entering into Pakistani waters," he said.

During the prevailing security environment and ongoing Pakistan Navy Exercise SEASPARK-22, the possibility of an Indian unit lurking into the Pakistan Maritime Zone for reconnaissance and gathering information on exercise was anticipated, the DG ISPR said.

"Therefore, strict monitoring watch and stringent vigilance procedures were enforced. Resultantly, the Pakistan Navy Anti-submarine warfare unit took the lead and prematurely intercepted and tracked the latest Indian submarine Kalvari," he said.

Last year in October, the Pakistan Navy had thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to enter into Pakistani waters.

The incident took place on October 16, confirmed the ISPR, adding that the Indian naval submarine had been prematurely detected and tracked by the PN Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

The ISPR pointed out that it was the third incident of its kind wherein an Indian submarine has been "prematurely detected and tracked by PN Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft".