 
pakistan
Thursday Mar 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Navy thwarts Indian submarine's attempt to enter into Pakistani waters

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

An Indian submarine can be seen in this screengrab taken from a video released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). — ISPR
An Indian submarine can be seen in this screengrab taken from a video released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). — ISPR

  • Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Kalvari class Indian submarine.
  • The Indian submarine was detected on March 1, ISPR says.
  • Recent incident is the fourth detection in the last five years.

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Navy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit foiled an Indian submarine's attempt of entering Pakistani waters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The interception and tracking of the latest Kalvari class Indian submarine took place on March 1, the military's media wing said in a statement.

The recent incident, being the fourth detection in the last five years, is a reflection of the Pakistan Navy’s competence and resolve to defend the maritime frontiers of Pakistan, the ISPR said.

In a detailed statement later, DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said the Indian Navy deployed its submarine against Pakistan with ulterior motives.

"However, yet again through continuous vigilance and professionalism, Pakistan Navy has foiled Indian Submarine’s attempt of entering into Pakistani waters," he said.

During the prevailing security environment and ongoing Pakistan Navy Exercise SEASPARK-22, the possibility of an Indian unit lurking into the Pakistan Maritime Zone for reconnaissance and gathering information on exercise was anticipated, the DG ISPR said.

"Therefore, strict monitoring watch and stringent vigilance procedures were enforced. Resultantly, the Pakistan Navy Anti-submarine warfare unit took the lead and prematurely intercepted and tracked the latest Indian submarine Kalvari," he said.

Read more: Navy thwarts Indian submarine's attempts to enter Pakistani waters

Last year in October, the Pakistan Navy had thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to enter into Pakistani waters.

The incident took place on October 16, confirmed the ISPR, adding that the Indian naval submarine had been prematurely detected and tracked by the PN Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

The ISPR pointed out that it was the third incident of its kind wherein an Indian submarine has been "prematurely detected and tracked by PN Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft".

More From Pakistan:

Chief Ministership for Pervaiz Elahi not off the table: Rana Sanaullah

Chief Ministership for Pervaiz Elahi not off the table: Rana Sanaullah
Pak vs Aus: Confident Babar Azam vows to give visiting team a tough time

Pak vs Aus: Confident Babar Azam vows to give visiting team a tough time
'Distressed' Indian students in Ukraine helped on humanitarian grounds: FM Qureshi

'Distressed' Indian students in Ukraine helped on humanitarian grounds: FM Qureshi
Opposition troika: PPP consents to immediate elections as Nawaz green-lights no-trust move

Opposition troika: PPP consents to immediate elections as Nawaz green-lights no-trust move
Explainer: The numbers game of no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

Explainer: The numbers game of no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan
Lahore man murders wife, sends body via rickshaw to in-laws' house

Lahore man murders wife, sends body via rickshaw to in-laws' house
Female polio worker allegedly slain by ex-fiance in Peshawar

Female polio worker allegedly slain by ex-fiance in Peshawar
Govt has robbed country of democracy and economy: Bilawal Bhutto

Govt has robbed country of democracy and economy: Bilawal Bhutto
PM bars public office-holders, spouses, dependents from availing tax amnesty scheme

PM bars public office-holders, spouses, dependents from availing tax amnesty scheme

Daily COVID-19 report: Active case count in Pakistan drops to lowest since Jan 15

Daily COVID-19 report: Active case count in Pakistan drops to lowest since Jan 15
Pakistan may face fuel shortage, oil companies warn government

Pakistan may face fuel shortage, oil companies warn government
Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine

Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine

Latest

view all