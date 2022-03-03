 
pakistan
Thursday Mar 03 2022
By
Benazir Shah

Chief ministership for Pervaiz Elahi not off the table: Rana Sanaullah

By
Benazir Shah

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

PML-N’s leader Rana Sanaulla. Photo: File
PML-N’s leader Rana Sanaulla. Photo: File
  • Appointing Pervaiz Elahi as the chief minister of Punjab is not off the table, says Rana Sanaullah.
  • In Punjab, the PML-Q is a rival political party, he says.
  • He says one option for the opposition was to submit a requisition for a session.

Appointing Pervaiz Elahi as the chief minister of Punjab is not off the table, revealed a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“All I want to say right now is that it is not off the table,” PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah told Geo.tv, refusing to provide any further details.

Related items

There has been speculation off late that the opposition political parties, who are gearing up to table a vote of no confidence against the prime minister, could appoint Pervaiz Elahi, head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) as the chief minister of Punjab.

In Punjab, the PML-Q is a rival political party of the PML-N, the largest opposition party in the country. Yet, on February 13, PML-N’s president Shehbaz Sharif met the leadership of the PML-Q after a gap of 14 years to garner support for the no-trust vote.

Speaking about the vote, Sanaullah said that the timing, of when the resolution will be tabled, and the who it be tabled against first, the speaker of the national assembly or Prime Minister Imran Khan, will be decided by three people: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI)’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PMLN’s Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party’s Asif Ali Zardari.

On Wednesday, Rehman announced that a joint opposition could table the no confidence vote within 48 hours.

But Sanaullah said he was not sure why Rehman gave the 48-hour deadline, since the national assembly is not in session at the moment.

“The government has adjourned the national assembly session twice, then there is repair work in the main hall for an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet,” he said.

The PML-N leader explained that one option for the opposition was to submit a requisition for a session, but then the speaker will have 14-days’ time to call a session.

“Tabling a resolution and its voting takes seven days, as per the law. And if the speaker has another 14 days to call a session, then that adds up to 22 days. Now to keep things in order for 22 days, might not be easy [for the opposition],” he said, “Remember the government has power and might.”

It could be possible that the vote of no confidence be tabled after the OIC summit on March 22, he said.

When asked about the possibility of immediate election if the prime minister is voted out, Sanaullah said that it was clear to all opposition parties that both the options - early elections or the completion of tenure till 2023 – were “not practicable”.

“Any government that comes will need to take certain steps before next polls like electoral reforms, and discuss election commission’s capacity. Then there is the issue of the population census,” he told Geo.tv, “It could take four or even eight months to address these issues to ensure free and fair elections.”

More From Pakistan:

Navy thwarts Indian submarine's attempt to enter into Pakistani waters

Navy thwarts Indian submarine's attempt to enter into Pakistani waters
Pak vs Aus: Confident Babar Azam vows to give visiting team a tough time

Pak vs Aus: Confident Babar Azam vows to give visiting team a tough time
'Distressed' Indian students in Ukraine helped on humanitarian grounds: FM Qureshi

'Distressed' Indian students in Ukraine helped on humanitarian grounds: FM Qureshi
Opposition troika: PPP consents to immediate elections as Nawaz green-lights no-trust move

Opposition troika: PPP consents to immediate elections as Nawaz green-lights no-trust move
Explainer: The numbers game of no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

Explainer: The numbers game of no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan
Lahore man murders wife, sends body via rickshaw to in-laws' house

Lahore man murders wife, sends body via rickshaw to in-laws' house
Female polio worker allegedly slain by ex-fiance in Peshawar

Female polio worker allegedly slain by ex-fiance in Peshawar
Govt has robbed country of democracy and economy: Bilawal Bhutto

Govt has robbed country of democracy and economy: Bilawal Bhutto
PM bars public office-holders, spouses, dependents from availing tax amnesty scheme

PM bars public office-holders, spouses, dependents from availing tax amnesty scheme

Daily COVID-19 report: Active case count in Pakistan drops to lowest since Jan 15

Daily COVID-19 report: Active case count in Pakistan drops to lowest since Jan 15
Pakistan may face fuel shortage, oil companies warn government

Pakistan may face fuel shortage, oil companies warn government
Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine

Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine

Latest

view all