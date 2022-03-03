PM Imran Khan regrets society's acceptance of corrupt practices

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses an event of Rehmatul Lil Alameen Authority in Islamabad. Photo: Screengrab from PTV News

PM Imran Khan addresses an event of Rehmatul Lil Alameen Authority in Islamabad.

Says corruption leads to the downfall of nation.

Emphasises a morally strong society never allows powerful and elite to plunder public money.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that corruption leads to the downfall of nations and regretted that since the Pakistani society had accepted corrupt practices in the past, it has failed to distinguish between right and wrong.

Addressing an event of the Rehmatul Lil Alameen Authority in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan said a journey of transformation towards morality and ethics would help the nation emerge as a strong entity in the world.

The prime minister said one of the main reasons for establishing the Rehmatul Lil Alameen Authority was to guide the younger generation towards the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) for real success in this world as well as the hereafter.

He said the last sermon of the Prophet (PBUH) served as the charter of human rights that focused on the rights and responsibilities of humans towards each other.

He emphasised the importance of character-building of the new generation, adding that a morally-strong society never allows the powerful and the elite to plunder the public's money through corruption.

PM Imran Khan went on to say that cases of rape and child abuse were increasing in the country, while the families of victims were reluctant to report.

He stressed the need for the involvement of various segments of society to join hands against sex crimes by promoting the culture of ethics and morality.

The prime minister said the Rehmatul Lil Alameen Authority has been made fully functional, where scholars would play their role in educating the society about the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He expressed confidence that the scholars of the Council of Islamic Ideology Council and Islamic International University would immensely contribute to the Authority with their positive intellectual input.

The premier further stated that the Authority would also promote research on Seerat-un-Nabi to prevent misconceptions about Islam from spreading globally.

He mentioned that the national health insurance cards and Ehsaas programmes with shelter homes and soup kitchens were the best steps towards attaining the goal of a welfare state.

Meanwhile, the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri said following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the right way to attain the blessings of Almighty.

He said socio-economic equality and justice were the basic foundations of a welfare state and mentioned that PM Imran Khan’s vision to emulate the state of Medina was the sincerest effort for the betterment of the people of Pakistan.

The National Rehmatul Lil Alameen Authority was set up last year under PM Imran Khan’s vision in line with Islam’s first socio-welfare state of Medina.

Another objective of the Authority is to provide global awareness on Islamophobia and to take practical steps in this regard.