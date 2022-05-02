 
pakistan
Monday May 02 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

Masjid-e-Nabawi incident: PTI challenges cases against leadership in IHC

By
Awais Yousafzai

Monday May 02, 2022

Islamabad High Court building. — IHC website
Islamabad High Court building. — IHC website

  • IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah fixes PTI's petition for an urgent hearing.
  • PTI's legal team files plea on Fawad Chaudhry's behalf.
  • Petition argues illegal harassment of PTI leaders should be stopped.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the cases against the party leadership relating to hooliganism at Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) in the Islamabad High Court.

The plea was filed by PTI's legal team comprising Advocate Faisal Fareed and Advocate Ali Bukhari on Fawad's behalf on Monday.

The IHC has issued a circular to hear urgent cases even during holidays, under which petitions of urgent nature can be filed during Eid holidays.

Despite the leave, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah has fixed the PTI's petition for an urgent hearing on which the hearing will be held by him, while Fawad Chaudhry is already present in court.

The petition filed by Chaudhry argues that the illegal harassment of PTI leaders should be stopped.

In the petition, PTI has sought orders to bring all the cases registered in line with the incident on record. It also requested the court to inquire about the reasons and basis for which the cases have been registered and nullify any action by police or the Federal Investigation Agency.

IHC accepts Gill's plea for protective bail

Meanwhile, the IHC barred the police from arresting Gill upon his arrival in Pakistan.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry had filed a petition seeking protective bail for Gill to avoid arrest when he returns to the country.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah asked where Gill is currently.

At this, Advocate Chaudhry informed the court that Gill went to United States on April 28 and he will come back on May 4.

"I have attached Gill's return ticket with the petition [...] he wants to appear before the court and be part of the investigation," he said.

He argued that 11 different cases have been registered against Gill and other PTI leaders in Faisalabad, Jhelum and other cities to target them for revenge.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Shehbaz were among 150 people against whom a case was registered a day earlier after slogans were chanted against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation during their visit to Masjid-e-Nabawi last week.

After the incident, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid's nephew Rashid Shafique, who was also booked in the same case, was arrested. 

More From Pakistan:

Eid ul Fitr 2022: Namaz timings in Karachi

Eid ul Fitr 2022: Namaz timings in Karachi
Fact check: US did not admit involvement in Imran Khan's ouster

Fact check: US did not admit involvement in Imran Khan's ouster
Imran Khan openly calls out Biden administration for involvement in 'regime change conspiracy'

Imran Khan openly calls out Biden administration for involvement in 'regime change conspiracy'
Where will Pakistani politicians celebrate Eid ul Fitr?

Where will Pakistani politicians celebrate Eid ul Fitr?
MQM-P suggests five names for Sindh governor

MQM-P suggests five names for Sindh governor
Sadaffe Abid's journey towards empowering women in tech

Sadaffe Abid's journey towards empowering women in tech
Eid ul Fitr 2022: Namaz timings in Lahore

Eid ul Fitr 2022: Namaz timings in Lahore
Strong dusty winds envelop Karachi

Strong dusty winds envelop Karachi
Masjid-e-Nabawi incident: Court allows two-day remand of Sheikh Rasheed's nephew

Masjid-e-Nabawi incident: Court allows two-day remand of Sheikh Rasheed's nephew
Pakistan sweats from hours-long power cuts amid sizzling hot weather

Pakistan sweats from hours-long power cuts amid sizzling hot weather
No power load-shedding in country from today: ministry

No power load-shedding in country from today: ministry
KP, parts of Balochistan celebrating Eid today unlike rest of Pakistan

KP, parts of Balochistan celebrating Eid today unlike rest of Pakistan

Latest

view all