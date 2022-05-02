 
world
Monday May 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Man stabs aunt to death after argument over fencing

By
Web Desk

Monday May 02, 2022

A police tape cordons the site of a car bomb attack in Yemens capital Sanaa June 29, 201.— Reuters
A police tape cordons the site of a car bomb attack in Yemen's capital Sanaa June 29, 201.— Reuters 

  • Man stabs aunt to death after argument over papaya plant sapling.
  • Aunt had planted papaya plant in house and used bricks to secure it from animals.
  • Reportedly, Kumar flees using motor boat to cross Bagmati river.

A man from Bihar, India, stabbed his aunt to death after an argument over a papaya plant sapling, Zee News reported.

The accused, identified as Ravi Kumar, stabbed his aunt several times. The incident was reported to the town police station.

Reportedly, he murdered her after a heated tiff between Kumar's mother and his aunt, Vibha Devi.

According to Devi's daughter, her mother had planted a papaya plant in the house and used bricks to secure it from animals.

She said that Kumar's mother was not happy with the fencing, which led to a quarrel between the two.

"On Sunday, Ravi came into the house and assaulted my mother. He pulled out the knife and stabbed her multiple times. She collapsed and went unconscious," the daughter told the police.

Allegedly, Kumar fled using a motor boat to cross the Bagmati river.

Locals said that Kumar was part of many crimes involving the illegal trade of liquor.

More From World:

Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West: Kremlin

Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West: Kremlin
Extreme heat kills at least 25 in India's Maharashtra state

Extreme heat kills at least 25 in India's Maharashtra state
Germany, India pledge climate cooperation but far apart on Ukraine

Germany, India pledge climate cooperation but far apart on Ukraine
Man in India kills friend for INR25,000, dumps body parts in canal

Man in India kills friend for INR25,000, dumps body parts in canal
Musk seeks to put in less money in new Twitter deal financing: sources

Musk seeks to put in less money in new Twitter deal financing: sources
Eid celebrations at White House: 'Islamophobia exists' says Biden

Eid celebrations at White House: 'Islamophobia exists' says Biden
42-year-old man marries three women at the same time

42-year-old man marries three women at the same time
Jill Biden to meet with Ukrainian refugees in Romania and Slovakia

Jill Biden to meet with Ukrainian refugees in Romania and Slovakia
Teen in India dies of food poisoning after eating shawarma

Teen in India dies of food poisoning after eating shawarma
Delhi driver grows garden on autorickshaw roof to beat the heat

Delhi driver grows garden on autorickshaw roof to beat the heat
Watch: Bride and groom slap each other on stage

Watch: Bride and groom slap each other on stage
World's first NFT museum in Seattle aims to 'pull back the curtain' on blockchain art

World's first NFT museum in Seattle aims to 'pull back the curtain' on blockchain art

Latest

view all