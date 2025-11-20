 
Geo News

UK says 'military options' ready as Russian ship points lasers at RAF pilots

"We are not interested in British underwater communications," says Russian embassy in London

By
Reuters
|

November 20, 2025

An image of the Russian spy ship Yantar which is operating off the northern coast of Scotland, is shown on a screen during Defence Secretary John Healeys speech at No 9 Downing Street in central London. — Reuters
An image of the Russian spy ship Yantar which is operating off the northern coast of Scotland, is shown on a screen during Defence Secretary John Healey's speech at No 9 Downing Street in central London. — Reuters 
  • British minister says lasers at RAF pilots "deeply dangerous".
  • John Healey says Britain poised to react to Yantar’s move.
  • Russian embassy denies threat, rejects UK accusations.

LONDON: British defence minister John Healey said on Wednesday that "military options" are ready should the Russian spy ship Yantar become a threat after it directed lasers at British pilots sent to monitor it.

Britain's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force routinely shadow potential threats to national security, and such missions to monitor Russian vessels and submarines have become more frequent since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Healey said directing lasers at RAF pilots was "deeply dangerous" and Britain was poised to react depending on the Yantar's next move.

"We have military options ready should the Yantar change course," Healey said.

Responding to what it described as "endless accusations", the Russian embassy in London said: "Our country's actions do not affect the interests of the United Kingdom and are not aimed at undermining its security.

"We are not interested in British underwater communications," it said, urging the British side to refrain from destructive steps that exacerbate the crisis phenomena on the European continent."

The Yantar, designed for intelligence gathering and mapping undersea cables, is currently on the edge of British waters, north of Scotland, Healey said.

He added, "This is the first time we've had this action from Yantar directed against the British RAF. We take it extremely seriously."

"I have changed the navy's rules of engagement so that we can follow more closely, monitor more closely, the activities of the Yantar when it's in our wider waters."

More From World

Loose wire led to power outage before March 2024 Baltimore ship crash, NTSB says
Loose wire led to power outage before March 2024 Baltimore ship crash, NTSB says
US Congress approves release of Epstein files, putting matter before Trump
US Congress approves release of Epstein files, putting matter before Trump
MBS visit sees landmark US-Saudi F-35, nuclear energy agreements video
MBS visit sees landmark US-Saudi F-35, nuclear energy agreements
In meeting with Trump at White House, MBS says Saudi to boost US investments to $1 trillion
In meeting with Trump at White House, MBS says Saudi to boost US investments to $1 trillion
Dubai Air Show: Pakistan's JF-17 wins public spotlight; Tejas draws limited interest
Dubai Air Show: Pakistan's JF-17 wins public spotlight; Tejas draws limited interest
After Trump reversal, US House pushes forward on Epstein vote
After Trump reversal, US House pushes forward on Epstein vote
Education for girls hit hard by India's drying wells
Education for girls hit hard by India's drying wells
UN Security Council adopts US resolution on Trump's Gaza plan
UN Security Council adopts US resolution on Trump's Gaza plan
Iraqi PM-led coalition tops Iraq election with 46 seats, says commission
Iraqi PM-led coalition tops Iraq election with 46 seats, says commission