Dubai Airshow showcases first-ever night drone display

People watch an aerial display of drone formation during Dubai Airshow. — Reporter

DUBAI: The second day of the five-day Dubai Airshow concluded late on Tuesday with a spectacular night-time drone display, marking the first extension of show hours in the event’s history.

Organisers extended the programme until 9pm for one night only to stage the special performance.

Hundreds of illuminated drones lit up the Dubai sky, forming shapes of aircraft, rockets, birds and the city's iconic skyline, drawing applause from visitors.

The display also projected the words "The future is here", accompanied by music that added to the show's atmosphere.

The Dubai Airshow continues until Friday.