 
Showbiz
Monday May 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma wants to work on films that justify her time spent away from daughter

By
Web Desk

Monday May 02, 2022

Anushka Sharma wants to work on films that justify her time spent away from daughter
Anushka Sharma wants to work on films that justify her time spent away from daughter

Anushka Sharma opened up on her selection of movies that she wants to work in, saying that she takes projects which justify the time she spends away from daughter Vamika.

The actor who recently celebrated her 34th birthday talked about maintaining work-life balance in an interview with The Indian Express.

She told the outlet, “I will always want to be a part of the best scripts that come my way. I feel blessed that I am in a position today to select the type of films that I want to do, which also justifies the time that I will spend away from my child.”

“I have always been a seeker of balance in life and my priority now lies there. I want to focus on my work life and my family life in equal measure,” Anushka added.

The Zero actor further shared, “I am always looking for these special scripts that fill me up with joy. I will always be open to doing projects that are incredibly interesting, represent women in cinema correctly and are also disruptive and content forward.”

“As and when those come to me, I will be more than happy to do it. That’s how I’m approaching my career right now,” she concluded.

Anushka, who tied the knot with cricket star Virat Kohli in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Vamika, in January 2021, is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt unveils unseen pics to give fans a glimpse of her 2022 so far

Alia Bhatt unveils unseen pics to give fans a glimpse of her 2022 so far
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Ira Khan pens a powerful note on Alia Bhatt’s latest film

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Ira Khan pens a powerful note on Alia Bhatt’s latest film
Kanika Kapoor rejects stealing Hadiqa Kiyani’s song ‘Boohey Barian’

Kanika Kapoor rejects stealing Hadiqa Kiyani’s song ‘Boohey Barian’
Sonam Kapoor exudes stunning pregnancy glow in unseen selfie: See inside

Sonam Kapoor exudes stunning pregnancy glow in unseen selfie: See inside
Watch: Deepika Padukone ‘messes around’ with movie’s dialogues in her latest Insta reel

Watch: Deepika Padukone ‘messes around’ with movie’s dialogues in her latest Insta reel
Hema Malini celebrates 42nd wedding anniversary with Dharmendra

Hema Malini celebrates 42nd wedding anniversary with Dharmendra
Dharmendra is ‘back home’ after he was hospitalized last week, shares Hema Malini

Dharmendra is ‘back home’ after he was hospitalized last week, shares Hema Malini
'Parde Mein Rehne Do' wins hearts at Karachi premiere

'Parde Mein Rehne Do' wins hearts at Karachi premiere
Parde Mein Rehne Do: Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz and more spotted at Karachi premiere

Parde Mein Rehne Do: Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz and more spotted at Karachi premiere
Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra shifted to hospital in Mumbai

Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra shifted to hospital in Mumbai
Virat Kohli pens down sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli pens down sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma turns 34, says ‘this getting older business is going GREAT!

Anushka Sharma turns 34, says ‘this getting older business is going GREAT!

Latest

view all