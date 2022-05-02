 
Monday May 02 2022
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

PM Shehbaz extends Eid greetings to Qatar's emir, Bahraini king

(Left to right) Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, and Bahrainian King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. — Reuters/File

  • PM Shehbaz also conveys his best wishes for the brotherly people of Qatar and Bahrain.
  • He invites the amir of Qatar to visit Pakistan at an early date. 
  • Expresses his resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields with Bahrain.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday called the Emir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani to greet him on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the premier also conveyed his best wishes to the brotherly people of Qatar.

The emir of Qatar warmly reciprocated the greetings and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

“Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations, and resolved to carry forward the robust political and economic cooperation that exists between the two countries,” the statement read.

“The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of common interest.”

PM Shehbaz invited the emir of Qatar to visit Pakistan at an early date. The emir also extended an invitation to the PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar.

PM Shehbaz conveys best wishes to Bahraini king

PM Shehbaz also held a telephone call today with the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to convey greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The premier also conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He reiterated that Pakistan values its fraternal ties with the Kingdom of Bahrain and expressed his resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The prime minister appreciated the measures taken by the government of the Kingdom of Bahrain to look after the Pakistani diaspora during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While reciprocating the prime minister Eid greetings and warm sentiments for the people of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa congratulated PM Shehbaz on his recent election and assumption of office,” the Foreign Office said.

Reaffirming Bahrain’s commitment to broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation with Pakistan, the Bahrainain king said he looked forward to working closely with the PM Shehbaz to advance this objective.

