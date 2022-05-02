 
pakistan
Nausheen Yusuf

Where will Pakistani politicians celebrate Eid ul Fitr?

Nausheen Yusuf

(Left to Right) President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — Reuters/File
With Pakistan gearing up to celebrate Eid ul Fitr 2022 with great zeal as the country will observe COVID restriction-free Eid tomorrow, renowned politicians are also preparing for the religious festival.

Here's a list of where major politicians of Pakistan will celebrate Eid this year:

  • President Arif Alvi will offer Eid namaz at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.
  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will celebrate Eid in Lahore.
  • Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will celebrate Eid with his sisters in Dubai.
  • Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Afridi will also celebrate in Lahore.
  • Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will celebrate Eid in Nawabshah.
  • JUI-F chief Mualana Fazl ur Rehman will offer Eid namaz in Dera Ismail Khan.
  • Ameer JI Siraj ul Haq will offer Eid namaz in Mansura, Lahore.
  • Acting governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ghani will offer Eid namaz in Abbottabad.
  • Awami National Party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan offered Eid namaz in his native village Charsadda.
  • Acting governor Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali will celebrate Eid in his native area Usta Mohammad.
  • Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will celebrate Eid in Quetta.
  • BNP Chief Sardar Akhtar Ali Mengal will celebrate Eid in his native area Wadh, Khuzdar.
  • National Party President and former chief minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch will celebrate Eid in Turbat.
  • Former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan will celebrate Eid in his native area Lasbela.
  • Former chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani will celebrate Eid in Quetta.
  • JUI central secretary-general and senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haider will celebrate Eid in Anjira, Balochistan.
  • Former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri will also celebrate Eid in Anjira.
  • Murree chief Nawab Changez will celebrate Eid in Murree.
  • JWP chief and federal minister Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti will celebrate Eid in Quetta.
  • Federal Minister for Planning and Housing Maulana Abdul Wasi will celebrate Eid at Qila Saifullah.
  • Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch will celebrate Eid in Quetta.
  • Opposition leader in Balochistan Assembly Malik Sikandar Advocate will celebrate Eid in Quetta.

While the political leaders of Peshawar celebrated Eid ul Fitr today. Below is the list of where they celebrated Eid:

  • Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan offered Eid prayers are Governor House Peshawar.
  • Provincial education minister Kamran Bangash offered prayers in Eid Gah and is celebrating Eid in Peshawar.
  • Provincial minister for health and finance Taimur Jhagra offered Eid prayers in Hayatabad.

