Karachi: Celebratory firing on chand raat leaves eight injured

Ambulance rushing to hospital. Photo— Geo.TV

At least eight people, including two minors, were injured Monday during celebratory firing on chand raat in Karachi amid a warning from authorities, Geo News reported, citing rescue workers.



The two children injured due to aerial firing are residents of Baldia Gulshan-e-Ghazi and Orangi Town.



“Gunfire injured four people in the areas of New Mianwali Colony, Qasba Colony, Landhi, and Baldia, while two injuries were reported from Old Haji Camp and Baldia G-3 stop-2,” said rescue sources.

As per the sources, four injured by aerial firing were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while three were given medical treatment at Civil hospital, and one was taken to Jinnah hospital.