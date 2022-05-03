Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain drop adorable Eid photos ft. little Kabir: See

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain and their little munchkin Kabir are one adorable family on Eid!

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat star shared a glimpse of her Eid morning with fans.

"Eid Mubarak," wrote Iqra in a sky blue Faiza Saqlain number. Yasir and Kabir on the contrary donned matching off-white Shalwar Kameez.

In his own Eid post, Yasir was spotted in a PDA-filled pose with Iqra as he embraced Kabir.

"Hamari taraf se Eid Mubarak," the actor captioned.







