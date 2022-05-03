 
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain drop adorable Eid photos ft. little Kabir

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain and their little munchkin Kabir are one adorable family on Eid!

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat star shared a glimpse of her Eid morning with fans.

"Eid Mubarak," wrote Iqra in a sky blue Faiza Saqlain number. Yasir and Kabir on the contrary donned matching off-white Shalwar Kameez.

In his own Eid post, Yasir was spotted in a PDA-filled pose with Iqra as he embraced Kabir.

"Hamari taraf se Eid Mubarak," the actor captioned.



