Serving nation is govt's top priority: PM Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that since Allah has given him a chance to serve the nation once again, he will make sure there is no negligence in this regard.

"National service is our mission, so I will not accept any kind of negligence related to it," he said while meeting the retired and in-service civil administration officers in Lahore.



The chief secretary of Punjab, secretaries of various departments, former chief secretaries, and heads of various departments also attended the meeting.

During the visit, the officers briefed the premier about their experiences in governance, administration, and implementation of policies.

"I heartily congratulate you on Eid, PM Shehbaz told the officers. "Pakistan is fortunate to have competent officers like you because capable officers guide and assist the government towards the development and prosperity of the country.

He went on to say that some of the civil servants had to face harassment during the tenure of the previous government without any reason under the guise of accountability and transparency.

"I am determined to start my journey as the prime minister with capable officers. I will consult all stakeholders on laws for accountability and transparency," PM Shehbaz said.

The premier further said that civil servants are part of the government's team, and their concerns need to be addressed.

'The country is in serious economic danger'

Earlier in the day, while addressing a gathering after Eid prayers, PM Shehbaz said that the country is in serious economic danger, therefore, it is the responsibility of the government to overcome this crisis.

He said that the government was aware of the economic difficulties people were facing.

"Overcoming these difficulties is the joint responsibility of the government and its stakeholders," he said, adding that the government and its allies would work together to resolve the issues.

PM Shehbaz added that he would soon address the hard-working nation.

"In the last four and a half years, we have been subjected to revenge and the country's economy has been destroyed. We will make Pakistan a great country once again," he vowed.

On this occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said that Imran Niazi did nothing but lie to the nation, adding that inflation has made people's lives miserable.

Hamza added that the incompetent previous government has turned Lahore into a garbage dump.

"We will, God willing, make Lahore a city akin to that of Shehbaz Sharif's era again," he said.