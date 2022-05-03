 
pakistan
Tuesday May 03 2022
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Serving nation is govt's top priority: PM Shehbaz Sharif

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Tuesday May 03, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP
  • PM Shehbaz Sharif says Allah has given him a chance to serve the nation once again.
  • Meets civil servants in Lahore.
  • Vows he will not allow any negligence in this regard when it comes to serving nation.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that since Allah has given him a chance to serve the nation once again, he will make sure there is no negligence in this regard. 

"National service is our mission, so I will not accept any kind of negligence related to it," he said while meeting the retired and in-service civil administration officers in Lahore.

The chief secretary of Punjab, secretaries of various departments, former chief secretaries, and heads of various departments also attended the meeting.

During the visit, the officers briefed the premier about their experiences in governance, administration, and implementation of policies.

"I heartily congratulate you on Eid, PM Shehbaz told the officers. "Pakistan is fortunate to have competent officers like you because capable officers guide and assist the government towards the development and prosperity of the country.

He went on to say that some of the civil servants had to face harassment during the tenure of the previous government without any reason under the guise of accountability and transparency.

"I am determined to start my journey as the prime minister with capable officers. I will consult all stakeholders on laws for accountability and transparency," PM Shehbaz said.

The premier further said that civil servants are part of the government's team, and their concerns need to be addressed.

'The country is in serious economic danger'

Earlier in the day, while addressing a gathering after Eid prayers, PM Shehbaz said that the country is in serious economic danger, therefore, it is the responsibility of the government to overcome this crisis.

He said that the government was aware of the economic difficulties people were facing.

"Overcoming these difficulties is the joint responsibility of the government and its stakeholders," he said, adding that the government and its allies would work together to resolve the issues.

PM Shehbaz added that he would soon address the hard-working nation.

"In the last four and a half years, we have been subjected to revenge and the country's economy has been destroyed. We will make Pakistan a great country once again," he vowed.

On this occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said that Imran Niazi did nothing but lie to the nation, adding that inflation has made people's lives miserable.

Hamza added that the incompetent previous government has turned Lahore into a garbage dump. 

"We will, God willing, make Lahore a city akin to that of Shehbaz Sharif's era again," he said.

More From Pakistan:

COAS Bajwa offers Eid prayers with troops at LoC

COAS Bajwa offers Eid prayers with troops at LoC
Imran Khan's long march may get bloody: Sheikh Rasheed

Imran Khan's long march may get bloody: Sheikh Rasheed
Rana Sana rejects claims of govt registering case against Imran Khan

Rana Sana rejects claims of govt registering case against Imran Khan
Traders dejected as high inflation dampens Eid sales

Traders dejected as high inflation dampens Eid sales
Despite spending $5b, Pakistan's polio-free dream remains elusive

Despite spending $5b, Pakistan's polio-free dream remains elusive
With all eyes on economic cooperation, high-powered UAE delegation due in Pakistan today

With all eyes on economic cooperation, high-powered UAE delegation due in Pakistan today
Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr without COVID curbs after two years

Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr without COVID curbs after two years
Bilawal shares adorable pictures with nephew celebrating Eid

Bilawal shares adorable pictures with nephew celebrating Eid
Karachi: Celebratory firing on chand raat leaves eight injured

Karachi: Celebratory firing on chand raat leaves eight injured
I've informed the army that I will side with Imran Khan: Sheikh Rasheed

I've informed the army that I will side with Imran Khan: Sheikh Rasheed
PM Shehbaz extends Eid greetings to Qatar's emir, Bahraini king

PM Shehbaz extends Eid greetings to Qatar's emir, Bahraini king
'Decide whether we are imported govt or establishment made a mistake,' Asif tells Imran

'Decide whether we are imported govt or establishment made a mistake,' Asif tells Imran

Latest

view all