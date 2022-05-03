Govt formed on basis of bails will soon lose its footing: Pervaiz Elahi

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. — AFP/Getty Images

Elahi says he hopes ECP would disqualify "sellers of conscience" as soon as possible.

Says leaders who have formed government in Pakistan will "go back where they came from."

Says there is no future for a government formed on the basis of foreign conspiracy and interference.

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday took a jibe at the PML-N leadership and said that a "government formed on the basis of bails will soon lose its footing".

In a statement, Elahi, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, said that leaders who have formed the government in Pakistan will "go back where they came from."

The speaker of the Punjab Assembly said that since this government is also formed on the strength of deviant members of the PTI, it could fall at any time.

Elahi also hoped that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would disqualify the "sellers of conscience" as soon as possible.

"There is no future for a government formed on the basis of foreign conspiracy and interference," he said, adding that confessions of a regime-change conspiracy against Imran Khan's government are now surfacing in the United States, too.

Elahi was referring to PTI members' claims that the US has admitted its involvement in Imran's ouster after US National Security [and] Defense analyst Dr Rebecca Grant, while speaking during a Fox News show, apparently admitted that the US had a role in ousting Imran Khan through the vote of no-confidence.

However, later Fact Check Pakistan had clarified that the remarks were misinterpreted. It noted that the person the PTI leaders were quoting as “proof” that the US government was behind Imran Khan’s ouster had "nothing to do with the US government."