 
pakistan
Tuesday May 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Govt formed on basis of bails will soon lose its footing: Pervaiz Elahi

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 03, 2022

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. — AFP/Getty Images
Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. — AFP/Getty Images

  • Elahi says he hopes ECP would disqualify "sellers of conscience" as soon as possible.
  • Says leaders who have formed government in Pakistan will "go back where they came from."
  • Says there is no future for a government formed on the basis of foreign conspiracy and interference.

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday took a jibe at the PML-N leadership and said that a "government formed on the basis of bails will soon lose its footing".

In a statement, Elahi, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, said that leaders who have formed the government in Pakistan will "go back where they came from."

The speaker of the Punjab Assembly said that since this government is also formed on the strength of deviant members of the PTI, it could fall at any time. 

Elahi also hoped that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would disqualify the "sellers of conscience" as soon as possible.

"There is no future for a government formed on the basis of foreign conspiracy and interference," he said, adding that confessions of a regime-change conspiracy against Imran Khan's government are now surfacing in the United States, too. 

Elahi was referring to PTI members' claims that the US has admitted its involvement in Imran's ouster after US National Security [and] Defense analyst Dr Rebecca Grant, while speaking during a Fox News show, apparently admitted that the US had a role in ousting Imran Khan through the vote of no-confidence.

However, later Fact Check Pakistan had clarified that the remarks were misinterpreted. It noted that the person the PTI leaders were quoting as “proof” that the US government was behind Imran Khan’s ouster had "nothing to do with the US government."

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz Sharif calls President, tri-services chiefs and bigwigs to extend Eid greetings

PM Shehbaz Sharif calls President, tri-services chiefs and bigwigs to extend Eid greetings
Shehbaz Gill returns to Pakistan after four-day US trip

Shehbaz Gill returns to Pakistan after four-day US trip
PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince to work closely to broaden bilateral relations

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince to work closely to broaden bilateral relations
Pakistan has great strengths to overcome challenges: Reza Baqir

Pakistan has great strengths to overcome challenges: Reza Baqir
Pakistan urges UN to fight burgeoning disinformation on social media platforms

Pakistan urges UN to fight burgeoning disinformation on social media platforms
Restrictions on freedom of expression undermine Pakistan’s ability to progress: Blinken

Restrictions on freedom of expression undermine Pakistan’s ability to progress: Blinken
Marriyum Aurangzeb tells Imran Khan to 'stop lying' on Eid

Marriyum Aurangzeb tells Imran Khan to 'stop lying' on Eid
CJP best person to head probe commission on foreign conspiracy: Imran Khan

CJP best person to head probe commission on foreign conspiracy: Imran Khan
Pakistan, UAE agree to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation

Pakistan, UAE agree to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation
Ghulami na manzoor march will be a prelude to Pakistan’s real freedom: Imran Khan

Ghulami na manzoor march will be a prelude to Pakistan’s real freedom: Imran Khan
Umrah season to continue until end of Shawwal: Saudi govt

Umrah season to continue until end of Shawwal: Saudi govt
Serving nation is govt's top priority: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Serving nation is govt's top priority: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Latest

view all