Diana worked ‘day and night’ for stardom ‘unlike Meghan Markle’

Thursday May 05 2022
Thursday May 05, 2022

Experts point out the hard work and effort Princess Diana put in ‘for years’ before she became Britain’s superstar, ‘unlike Meghan Markle’.

Royal biographer Tina Brown made this revelation in her interview with ITV's Lorraine.

There, she was quoted saying, “She didn't like it at all. She found the whole representational job of suppressing your own views and representing the monarchy, for her [it] was just anathema.”

“It's not how she viewed her role, the world, she did not understand the point of it and for her, yes she was a great success, but it was not something she wanted to do.”

“She saw the palaces and Diana as this global humanitarian super star, but forgot that for 16 or 17 years Diana worked like a dog within the Royal Family doing a great deal of very humdrum assignments.”

“It was her charisma she brought to the job that made her so extraordinarily special.”

