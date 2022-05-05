 
Vicky Kaushal shares special moment with his ‘avid fan’: See video

Vicky Kaushal is one of Bollywood’s latest heartthrob who enjoys a huge fan following. 

His fans adore him not only for his exceptional acting but also the wonderful human he is.

Apropos to this, recently, a female fan met the URI actor and she was so overawed to see him that she began crying.

In a video shared by Pinkvilla, Kaushal could be seen coming near to his vanity van where his ardent fan was waiting for him.

The actor had a brief interaction with the lady and he asked her name to which she replied, “Rimjhim”. 

Interestingly, the fan then told the Raazi star that she had “rescheduled her flight to meet him”.

Later on, Kaushal came to shake hands with the girl to which she could not control her emotions and had tears of joy.

The actor then comforted his fan and took her in embrace to make her feel special.

Take a look here:


Meanwhile, on the work front, Kaushal will next be seen in movies including Merry Christmas, Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera

